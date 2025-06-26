Judge sets aside woman’s life sentence for raping 9-year-old relative, orders psychological evaluation
Woman who pleaded guilty said she acted out of revenge after altercation with uncle
26 June 2025 - 04:30
A woman sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old boy will be resentenced after a judge ruled the magistrate hearing the matter should have directed that she undergo psychological evaluation...
