News

New national funeral boss plans to revitalise industry standards

Among her priorities are cutting out bureaucracy, accessing government grants and rooting out unregistered operators

27 June 2025 - 04:30 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo, who has been elected president of the South African Funeral Practitioners Association (Safpa), has a list of sweeping changes to streamline the industry...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Noose tightens for 'high-profile' individuals who borrowed millions and didn't ... News
  2. Judge sets aside woman’s life sentence for raping 9-year-old relative, orders ... News
  3. Suspension places my life in danger, RAF boss Collins Letsoalo tells court News
  4. Corrupt cops get 15 years behind bars for soliciting bribe from taxi bosses News
  5. ‘Secret’ customary marriage costs widow her inheritance News

Latest Videos

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco found guilty of abusing a minor | REUTERS
Kenyan minister accuses protesters of coup attempt | REUTERS