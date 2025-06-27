South Africa ranks in the global average in embracing AI adoption in the workplace
SA the least fearful in using AI, while India is leading the way and US and Japan trail behind
27 June 2025 - 04:30
Businesses that fail to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace run the risk of employees using it anyway, even without permission. The fears of AI integration leading to job losses have shifted from low-level workers to managers and leaders and South Africa slots in line with the global average in terms of the world picture of countries that are embracing AI and those that are turning away. ..
