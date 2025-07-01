Father tells court of desperate efforts to save son at Enyobeni disaster
Parent of late 17-year-old recounts panicked call, pandemonium and heartbreak
01 July 2025 - 16:20
The father of one of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2024-06-26-enyobeni-families-still-desperate-for-answers-two-years-on/) has given emotional testimony about his desperate attempt to save his son’s life after receiving a late-night call alerting him to the unfolding disaster...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.