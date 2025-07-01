Three months on, mother struggles to bond with baby switched at birth
The young mother says she plans to sue the Eastern Cape health department
01 July 2025 - 04:30
Three months after being reunited with her biological baby following a baby switch at an Eastern Cape hospital, a young mother has told TimesLIVE Premium she is struggling to connect with the infant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.