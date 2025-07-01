News

No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence

The inquest is scheduled return to court on October 4

02 July 2025 - 04:30 By Guy Rogers

In a sidebar to the Cradock Four inquest on Tuesday, the defence force declined to comment on why it had refused legal representation to retired Lieutenant-General Christoffel “Joffel” van der Westhuizen, whom the state alleges gave the order for the activists to be assassinated...

