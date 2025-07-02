News

SA signs on for a A+ in gender transformation in education

The Freetown Manifesto provides a road map for leaders to develop and implement policies to challenge gender-based biases in the education system

02 July 2025 - 04:30 By LWAZI HLANGU

South Africa has bolstered its commitment to gender equality in education by becoming the latest country to endorse the continental initiative to promote gender equality...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Teacher who had inappropriate relationship with pupil, 15, loses bid to keep ... News
  2. Three months on, mother struggles to bond with baby switched at birth News
  3. Professor screw it, let’s do it News
  4. Locals bust for reselling cheap Temu undies as expensive handmade lingerie News
  5. SCA rejects Gupta-linked directors’ bid to oust business rescue practitioners News

Latest Videos

Senate passes Trump's sweeping tax-cut, spending bill | REUTERS
Wall Street ends mixed after Senate passes tax cut bill | REUTERS