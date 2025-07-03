News

State argues for bail denial for soldiers arrested in killing of Hawks detective

Prosecution says it will present evidence to prove that the soldiers killed Abadiga and Abotese after kidnapping them from the Mall of Africa

03 July 2025 - 18:30

The state is pushing for the 12 soldiers accused of killing a Hawks officer to be denied bail, arguing they will compromise police investigations and endanger the safety of the public if granted bail. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 12 SANDF members in Hawks murder case claim state evidence is weak South Africa
  2. Soldiers arrested for murder of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa facing three counts ... South Africa
  3. 10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Even priests are in on it: surprises about tattoos and personality traits News
  2. Glamour, glitz and R280m thanks to Durban July News
  3. Gang turns pens-down party deadly News
  4. No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence News
  5. What it's like to experience automated shopping at pioneering new concept store ... News

Latest Videos

Russia confirms killing of General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the navy, in ...
Langa Res Lifestyle in KwaNdengezi to welcome Durban July 2025 visitors