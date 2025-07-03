State argues for bail denial for soldiers arrested in killing of Hawks detective
Prosecution says it will present evidence to prove that the soldiers killed Abadiga and Abotese after kidnapping them from the Mall of Africa
03 July 2025 - 18:30
The state is pushing for the 12 soldiers accused of killing a Hawks officer to be denied bail, arguing they will compromise police investigations and endanger the safety of the public if granted bail. ..
