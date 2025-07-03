UKZN in bright idea partnership to find load-shedding solutions

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will become the first South African university powered mainly by renewable energy, with 10,000 solar panels across five campuses, in a pilot project that could help Eskom explore ending load-shedding nationwide.
The university has signed a pioneering joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based tech company Youtility to introduce cutting-edge, AI-driven technology to transform how electricity is managed and distributed, with payments handled through a blockchain billing platform.
Eskom Distribution will participate in an observational and advisory capacity, positioning UKZN as a national test bed for “this next-generation energy technology”.
UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme acting director Prof Leigh Jarvis said the partnership was more than just an energy upgrade.
“It’s a strategic transformation of the university’s role in South Africa’s energy future. Specifically, it means becoming a national leader in renewable energy: UKZN is on track to be the first predominantly renewable-powered university in South Africa, using solar energy, smart microgrids and real-time AI systems.
“One direct outcome is the creation of a UKZN spin-off company focused entirely on developing and supporting energy-related innovations. This venture will serve as a launch pad for commercialising student and staff ideas that address real-world energy challenges,” he said.
Jarvis already has plans to feed advanced research into this ecosystem. He intends to incorporate an internationally patented concept involving liquid air energy storage and superconductor devices.
“Students won’t just study energy, they’ll help manage it, optimise systems and potentially become founders of new tech companies emerging from this initiative. UKZN becomes a living lab where energy solutions can be tested at scale, with national relevance and international export potential. In essence, this partnership makes UKZN not just a user of energy but an active architect of the future energy economy,” Jarvis said.
He said the project could reshape the way electricity is generated, distributed and paid for across the country, offering real solutions to national problems such as load-shedding and grid failures.
“By decentralising energy production through microgrids, this approach reduces dependence on the national grid and minimises outages.”
The project can also address electricity theft and nonpayment.
“The blockchain billing system makes tampering with meters nearly impossible and ensures people are billed fairly, discouraging illegal connections. In terms of tariff relief, when everyone pays what they should, the cost is spread fairly, and overall tariffs can remain lower.
“If successful, this model can be applied to schools, hospitals, and even rural villages — making energy access more inclusive and equitable. Why now? South Africa is in the middle of an energy crisis. This initiative is not just visionary — it’s urgently practical, aligning with national goals for renewable energy, economic upliftment and digital innovation,” said Jarvis.
Speaking at the launch event and signing ceremony held at UKZN’s Westville campus, acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at UKZN, Prof Anil Chuturgoon, called it a “defining moment” in addressing the country’s long-standing energy challenges.
“This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” he said.
Youtility director Wayne Mostert said: “Wizdom is an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision-making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids.”
Drawing parallels with past tech revolutions, Mostert likened Youtility’s ambitions to the digital disruption of entertainment media.
“Where Blockbuster failed to adapt, Netflix scaled using data, agility and customer-centricity. Similarly, Youtility is poised to revolutionise the utility sector through sentient, decentralised, and user-empowered infrastructure, creating a new global standard,” he said.
UKZN in bright idea partnership to find load-shedding solutions
The campus will be used to test new power innovations at scale, which can then be used across South Africa
Image: Sethu Dlamini
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will become the first South African university powered mainly by renewable energy, with 10,000 solar panels across five campuses, in a pilot project that could help Eskom explore ending load-shedding nationwide.
The university has signed a pioneering joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based tech company Youtility to introduce cutting-edge, AI-driven technology to transform how electricity is managed and distributed, with payments handled through a blockchain billing platform.
Eskom Distribution will participate in an observational and advisory capacity, positioning UKZN as a national test bed for “this next-generation energy technology”.
UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme acting director Prof Leigh Jarvis said the partnership was more than just an energy upgrade.
“It’s a strategic transformation of the university’s role in South Africa’s energy future. Specifically, it means becoming a national leader in renewable energy: UKZN is on track to be the first predominantly renewable-powered university in South Africa, using solar energy, smart microgrids and real-time AI systems.
“One direct outcome is the creation of a UKZN spin-off company focused entirely on developing and supporting energy-related innovations. This venture will serve as a launch pad for commercialising student and staff ideas that address real-world energy challenges,” he said.
Jarvis already has plans to feed advanced research into this ecosystem. He intends to incorporate an internationally patented concept involving liquid air energy storage and superconductor devices.
“Students won’t just study energy, they’ll help manage it, optimise systems and potentially become founders of new tech companies emerging from this initiative. UKZN becomes a living lab where energy solutions can be tested at scale, with national relevance and international export potential. In essence, this partnership makes UKZN not just a user of energy but an active architect of the future energy economy,” Jarvis said.
He said the project could reshape the way electricity is generated, distributed and paid for across the country, offering real solutions to national problems such as load-shedding and grid failures.
“By decentralising energy production through microgrids, this approach reduces dependence on the national grid and minimises outages.”
The project can also address electricity theft and nonpayment.
“The blockchain billing system makes tampering with meters nearly impossible and ensures people are billed fairly, discouraging illegal connections. In terms of tariff relief, when everyone pays what they should, the cost is spread fairly, and overall tariffs can remain lower.
“If successful, this model can be applied to schools, hospitals, and even rural villages — making energy access more inclusive and equitable. Why now? South Africa is in the middle of an energy crisis. This initiative is not just visionary — it’s urgently practical, aligning with national goals for renewable energy, economic upliftment and digital innovation,” said Jarvis.
Speaking at the launch event and signing ceremony held at UKZN’s Westville campus, acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at UKZN, Prof Anil Chuturgoon, called it a “defining moment” in addressing the country’s long-standing energy challenges.
“This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” he said.
Youtility director Wayne Mostert said: “Wizdom is an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision-making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids.”
Drawing parallels with past tech revolutions, Mostert likened Youtility’s ambitions to the digital disruption of entertainment media.
“Where Blockbuster failed to adapt, Netflix scaled using data, agility and customer-centricity. Similarly, Youtility is poised to revolutionise the utility sector through sentient, decentralised, and user-empowered infrastructure, creating a new global standard,” he said.
READ MORE:
Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom
Stellantis may close factories due to EU fines for carbon emissions
Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos