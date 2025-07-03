News

UKZN in bright idea partnership to find load-shedding solutions

The campus will be used to test new power innovations at scale, which can then be used across South Africa

03 July 2025 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prof Leigh Jarvis, acting director of the UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme, Prof Neil Koorbanally, acting dean of research at UKZN, Dr Nhlanhla Msomi, director of Innovation at UKZN; Wayne Mostert, director Youtility; and Prof Anil Chuturgoon, acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at UKZN.
BRIGHT IDEAS Prof Leigh Jarvis, acting director of the UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme, Prof Neil Koorbanally, acting dean of research at UKZN, Dr Nhlanhla Msomi, director of Innovation at UKZN; Wayne Mostert, director Youtility; and Prof Anil Chuturgoon, acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at UKZN.
Image: Sethu Dlamini

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will become the first South African university powered mainly by renewable energy, with 10,000 solar panels across five campuses, in a pilot project that could help Eskom explore ending load-shedding nationwide.

The university has signed a pioneering joint venture agreement with Hong Kong-based tech company Youtility to introduce cutting-edge, AI-driven technology to transform how electricity is managed and distributed, with payments handled through a blockchain billing platform.

Eskom Distribution will participate in an observational and advisory capacity, positioning UKZN as a national test bed for “this next-generation energy technology”.

UKZN Eskom Power Engineering Programme acting director Prof Leigh Jarvis said the partnership was more than just an energy upgrade.

“It’s a strategic transformation of the university’s role in South Africa’s energy future. Specifically, it means becoming a national leader in renewable energy: UKZN is on track to be the first predominantly renewable-powered university in South Africa, using solar energy, smart microgrids and real-time AI systems.

“One direct outcome is the creation of a UKZN spin-off company focused entirely on developing and supporting energy-related innovations. This venture will serve as a launch pad for commercialising student and staff ideas that address real-world energy challenges,” he said.

Jarvis already has plans to feed advanced research into this ecosystem. He intends to incorporate an internationally patented concept involving liquid air energy storage and superconductor devices.

“Students won’t just study energy, they’ll help manage it, optimise systems and potentially become founders of new tech companies emerging from this initiative. UKZN becomes a living lab where energy solutions can be tested at scale, with national relevance and international export potential. In essence, this partnership makes UKZN not just a user of energy but an active architect of the future energy economy,” Jarvis said.

He said the project could reshape the way electricity is generated, distributed and paid for across the country, offering real solutions to national problems such as load-shedding and grid failures.

“By decentralising energy production through microgrids, this approach reduces dependence on the national grid and minimises outages.”

The project can also address electricity theft and nonpayment.

“The blockchain billing system makes tampering with meters nearly impossible and ensures people are billed fairly, discouraging illegal connections. In terms of tariff relief, when everyone pays what they should, the cost is spread fairly, and overall tariffs can remain lower.

“If successful, this model can be applied to schools, hospitals, and even rural villages — making energy access more inclusive and equitable. Why now? South Africa is in the middle of an energy crisis. This initiative is not just visionary — it’s urgently practical, aligning with national goals for renewable energy, economic upliftment and digital innovation,” said Jarvis.

Speaking at the launch event and signing ceremony held at UKZN’s Westville campus, acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at UKZN, Prof Anil Chuturgoon, called it a “defining moment” in addressing the country’s long-standing energy challenges.

“This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” he said.

Youtility director Wayne Mostert said: “Wizdom is an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision-making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids.”

Drawing parallels with past tech revolutions, Mostert likened Youtility’s ambitions to the digital disruption of entertainment media.

“Where Blockbuster failed to adapt, Netflix scaled using data, agility and customer-centricity. Similarly, Youtility is poised to revolutionise the utility sector through sentient, decentralised, and user-empowered infrastructure, creating a new global standard,” he said.

READ MORE:

Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom

While South Africans continue to enjoy a welcome reprieve from load-shedding, Eskom has warned the suspension could quickly be reversed if unplanned ...
News
1 day ago

Stellantis may close factories due to EU fines for carbon emissions

Stellantis may have to close factories due to the risk of hefty EU fines for not complying with CO2 emission targets, the head of the Franco-Italian ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry

The South African motor industry boasts a wealth of young talent, driving the future of the sector. From communications professionals, to product ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence News
  2. Gang turns pens-down party deadly News
  3. Teacher who had inappropriate relationship with pupil, 15, loses bid to keep ... News
  4. KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus Politics
  5. SCA rejects Gupta-linked directors’ bid to oust business rescue practitioners News

Latest Videos

Superman sculpture hovers above London ahead of new film release | REUTERS
Unburned bodies found at Mexico crematorium | REUTERS