News

17-year-old South African wins big at Next Gen Africa awards

BhasweLihle Zilwa wins for her children’s book and leadership club she runs

04 July 2025 - 04:30 By Rilise Rose Raphulu

Young South African author BhasweLihle Zilwa made her mark at the NextGen Africa Awards, walking away with two as the Youth Empowerment Champion of the Year and the overall winner of NextGen Africa Innovator.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Glamour, glitz and R280m thanks to Durban July News
  2. Even priests are in on it: surprises about tattoos and personality traits News
  3. UKZN in bright idea partnership to find load-shedding solutions News
  4. Injured ambulance driver wins court battle after lawyers bungle RAF claim News
  5. OBITUARY | David Mabuza dedicated his life to serving the people of SA, ANC says Politics

Latest Videos

THE M2 CS. Record Lap Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Crackdown in Joburg: Illegal immigrants, cable theft & hijacked buildings