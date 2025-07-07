News

From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women lighting the way

It’s not just about where you come from but where you are going, as exemplified by Denisha Christians and Zanele Xenxe

07 July 2025 - 04:30 By Gugulethu Mashinini

They may come from different corners of South Africa, but Denisha Christians and Zanele Xenxe are connected by a shared mission: to give back, uplift others and change the world around them, one story, one student, one smile at a time...

