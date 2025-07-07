News

Inquiry finds medical schemes used racial profiling to detect fraud

The Section 59 inquiry found that black practitioners faced a disproportionately higher likelihood of investigation and sanction

07 July 2025 - 15:25 By Jana Marx

Discovery, the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and Medscheme acted unfairly and in a racially discriminatory manner towards black healthcare providers...

