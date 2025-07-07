Mbenenge claims ‘malicious’ lies in sexual harassment complaint
On his first day of testimony before a judicial conduct tribunal, the Eastern Cape judge president said he had been vilified in the media
07 July 2025 - 17:01
It was a “lie” that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge had tried to expose his erect penis to judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, the judge president said on Monday. “It never happened. The complainant [Mengo] knows as well as I do,” he said. ..
