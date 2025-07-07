News

Potch thief loses appeal against 8-year sentence for stealing cellphone

'You disregard the law and society must be protected from you,' says judge

07 July 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Potchefstroom prisoner jailed for eight years for stealing a cellphone has lost his appeal to have his sentence reduced. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Algerian court upholds five-year jail term for writer Boualem Sansal Africa
  2. These are some of the disgraced lawyers who stole from their clients South Africa
  3. Guardian who ‘blew’ R500k meant for minors, defied court orders stripped of role News
  4. Collins Letsoalo loses court battle against RAF over suspension Business
  5. Intimate femicide victim was treated like a ‘punching bag’, says judge News

Most read

  1. Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to ... News
  2. From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women ... News
  3. Court rules in favour of candidate attorney amid money laundering charges News
  4. Potch thief loses appeal against 8-year sentence for stealing cellphone News
  5. UKZN in bright idea partnership to find load-shedding solutions News

Latest Videos

Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...