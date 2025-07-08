‘Inquiry is critical’: ISS calls for urgent independent probe of Mkhwanazi’s allegations
ISS analyst says the probe needs to happen as soon as possible and be led by a retired judge to bring credibility to the process
08 July 2025 - 04:30
The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has called for an independent and credible investigation into the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. ..
