Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana
It could have been a chocolate or ‘anything nice’, he tells the Judicial Conduct Tribunal
08 July 2025 - 18:26
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge told a Judicial Conduct Tribunal that when he sent judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo an emoji of a peeled banana, immediately after the words “bendizakuphe le [I was going to give you this one]?” he meant it to mean a banana “in the literal sense”. ..
