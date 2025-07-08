News

WSU security head gets roasting about his attitude at inquiry into shooting of students

08 July 2025 - 11:10 By SIKHO NTSHOBANE and ZUBENAM MHLATHI

Retired Constitutional Court judge Chris Jafta tore into Walter Sisulu University (WSU) head of security Bulelani Xuma on Monday during a sitting of the commission of inquiry into the shooting of several students, including the death of Sisonke Mbolekwa, during a student protest in April. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women ... News
  2. Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to ... News
  3. Court rules in favour of candidate attorney amid money laundering charges News
  4. Inquiry finds medical schemes used racial profiling to detect fraud News
  5. ‘Inquiry is critical’: ISS calls for urgent independent probe of Mkhwanazi’s ... News

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Urgent search for survivors in Texas after catastrophic floods | REUTERS