Experts say US 30% tariff casts a shadow over future of Agoa
Specific sectors including macadamia nuts, automotive components and steel are expected to experience more acute pain and impact
09 July 2025 - 04:30
Experts have raised concerns about the US’s new 30% tariff on South African products, saying it could hurt the economy, cost jobs and create uncertainty for trade...
