KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi- Mchunu ‘clash’
A similar wave of digital agitation, this time accompanied by hashtags such as #HandsOffMkhwanazi and #JulyRiots2.0, preceded the July 2021 unrest
09 July 2025 - 04:30
KwaZulu-Natal is on standby for any fallout after dramatic allegations by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who on Sunday accused senior political and police figures of corruption, links to an international drug syndicate and interference in high-level investigations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.