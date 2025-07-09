News

KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’

A similar wave of digital agitation, this time accompanied by hashtags such as #HandsOffMkhwanazi and #JulyRiots2.0, preceded the July 2021 unrest

09 July 2025 - 04:30 By CHRIS MAKHAYE AND SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

KwaZulu-Natal is on standby for any fallout after dramatic allegations by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who on Sunday accused senior political and police figures of corruption, links to an international drug syndicate and interference in high-level investigations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Camo speaks volumes as Mkhwanazi reveals rift that exposes police to ... News
  2. Senzo Mchunu to 'apply his mind in good time' to Mkhwanazi's allegations Politics
  3. Mkhwanazi's bombshell: ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on 'grave' allegations Politics
  4. 'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political ... South Africa

Most read

  1. From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women ... News
  2. ‘Inquiry is critical’: ISS calls for urgent independent probe of Mkhwanazi’s ... News
  3. Cape Town’s sewage treatment isn’t coping: scientists are worried about what ... News
  4. Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana News
  5. KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’ News

Latest Videos

Joburg MMC Tshwaku cracks down in Midrand
Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS