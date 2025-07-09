Mbenenge questioned on the persistence of his attentions to Mengo
During cross-examination the judge president says the judicial conduct tribunal is not there to pass moral judgment on him
09 July 2025 - 18:16
On the first day that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge started chatting to judges secretary Andiswa Mengo via WhatsApp, he asked her for her photos 11 times, suggested evidence leader Salome Scheepers in cross-examination on Wednesday. And, while Mengo tried different strategies to avoid sending him the pictures, “you persisted”, said Scheepers. ..
