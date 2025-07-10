News

Engineer and former employer clash in high-stakes diamond processing copyright battle

The copyright row, pending in court, is in shambles

10 July 2025 - 14:41 By Philani Nombembe

A mechanical engineer and his former employer are locked in a bitter battle over the design of equipment worth millions of rand that is used by diamond mines. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women ... News
  2. KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’ News
  3. Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana News
  4. Witchcraft law clashes with African beliefs, argues UWC researcher News
  5. When it comes to savings, cash is still king News

Latest Videos

Andile Dlamini chats Wafcon and Banyana things - Safa media
South Africa landmark discovery on early human genetics