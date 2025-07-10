News

Evidence leader tests Mbenenge’s claim that Mengo lied

Suggests it was more probable Mengo was telling the truth that judge president had tried to expose his erect penis to her

10 July 2025 - 14:32 By FRANNY RABKIN

The evidence before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal did not rule out the possibility that Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge had tried to expose his erect penis to judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, suggested evidence leader Salome Scheepers during cross-examination on Thursday. “It could have happened,” she said. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mbenenge questioned on the persistence of his attentions to Mengo News
  2. Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana News
  3. Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says ... News

Most read

  1. From Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls to SA’s hearts: two young women ... News
  2. KZN on standby for round 2 of civil unrest after Mkhwanazi-Mchunu ‘clash’ News
  3. Mbenenge says his banana emoji meant a literal banana News
  4. Witchcraft law clashes with African beliefs, argues UWC researcher News
  5. When it comes to savings, cash is still king News

Latest Videos

Andile Dlamini chats Wafcon and Banyana things - Safa media
South Africa landmark discovery on early human genetics