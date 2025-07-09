HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from Treasury after US cuts
Programmes crippled by the withdrawal of Pepfar earlier this year to receive new funding disbursed by SAMRC
10 July 2025 - 08:40
The department of health has received R753.5m from the National Treasury to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of US funding for HIV/Aids programmes under the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar). ..
