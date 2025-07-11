Displaced flood victims on the streets after eviction from Durban hotel over unpaid bills
Residents say human settlements would just dump them at the community hall and not worry about them afterwards
11 July 2025 - 04:30
The KwaZulu-Natal human settlements department is in a contentious standoff with a group of Durban flood victims over plans to temporarily relocate them to a community hall from their beachfront hotel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.