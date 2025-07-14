Legal action mooted against medical schemes over racial profiling
Council for Medical Schemes head of legal affairs John Letsoalo tells MPs findings were ‘quite distasteful’
14 July 2025 - 11:47
Private medical aid sector regulator the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has raised the prospect of legal action against medical schemes found to have practised racial profiling against black service providers. ..
