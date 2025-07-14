News

Mchunu might have acted outside scope by disbanding specialised police task team: experts

KZN SAPS head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made damning allegations against police minister and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

14 July 2025 - 04:30

Police minister Senzo Mchunu (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-07-09-didiza-asks-three-parly-committees-to-probe-allegations-against-mchunu/) may have acted outside the scope of his legal authority by disbanding a specialised police task team, legal and policing experts say. ..

