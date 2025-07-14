News

White cop loses appeal for review after being passed over for promotion

Court holds SAPS's decision to promote under-represented member was not wrongful or malicious

14 July 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A white policeman, who scored the highest in a job interview but was passed over, has lost his appeal in the Cape Town Labour Court where he tried to have his failure to get the job reviewed on grounds of scoring discrepancies. ..

