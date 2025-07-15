Human biltong in Lephalale?
Limpopo couple has shocked unwitting tourists for more than 20 years
15 July 2025 - 04:30
Made you look! No, they don’t sell biltong made from human flesh in Lephalale, and while Pieter and Annetjie Human’s Human Biltong Kiosk doesn’t focus on the tourism market, they have had their share of laughs over tourists whose eyes nearly “popped out”...
