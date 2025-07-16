News

Dainfern woman loses R250,000 defamation damages appeal over Facebook spat

‘Her comments were rude and in jest — she did not intentionally wound you,’ court tells ‘injured’ woman after wild jackal complaints

16 July 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A woman who sued a fellow Dainfern Golf Estate resident for R250,000 for defamation has lost her Johannesburg high court appeal to have her case upheld. ..

