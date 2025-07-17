News

Using your 67 minutes to manage child eco-anxiety

Do More Foundation focuses on transforming early childhood development to become climate resilient

17 July 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

As climate change intensifies, South Africans are experiencing frequent heatwaves, flooding and droughts, leaving young children particularly vulnerable to the impact of harsh weather conditions...

