News

Afghanistan’s health crisis: children share beds as hospitals overflow

Funding cuts from USAID and lack of medicines and diagnostic equipment hamper MSF's effort to provide health care to Afghans

21 July 2025 - 04:30 By Seipati Mothoa

International medical humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)   has raised the alarm about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan's paediatric wards, where their teams are seeing a sharp increase in critically ill children and an overstretched health system on the brink...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New KZN Club Med resort offers opportunities for young locals News
  2. SCA overturns ruling holding father liable for daughter’s travel scam News
  3. Human biltong in Lephalale? News
  4. Tau awarded lottery licence to unprepared, politically connected Sizekhaya: ... News
  5. Attorney struck off roll for R50,000 in misappropriated client funds News

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals