Estranged wife sought shelter but was beaten with bat, forced to eat flesh
She remained in the house for three days, in a bloodied and injured state, with medical assistance denied to her
23 July 2025 - 12:11
The Cape Town high court has dismissed an appeal against a sentence of life imprisonment handed to a father who brutally assaulted his estranged wife with a cricket bat and raped her in a locked house over three days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.