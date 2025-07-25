Harties upmarket estate property owners’ signatures ‘forged’ in occupancy, completion certificates
‘Madibeng municipality’s officials issued fraudulent occupancy certificates with my signature forged in one of the documents I received from my bank,’ says Kagiso Mutlaneng
25 July 2025 - 04:30
Aggrieved property owners have laid two fraud cases after their signatures were allegedly forged in documents that saw unfinished homes approved as complete and ready for occupation...
