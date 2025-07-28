Billboard targeting husbands found to be negative gender stereotyping
You can’t say women belong in the kitchen and the man is the boss, says advertising regulator
28 July 2025 - 04:30
“Is your wife recycling? Why not? Ask her nicely!” is a large printed statement on an advertising billboard that has resulted in Open Sky Recycling Services being found guilty of negative gender stereotyping. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.