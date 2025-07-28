News

Billboard targeting husbands found to be negative gender stereotyping

You can’t say women belong in the kitchen and the man is the boss, says advertising regulator

28 July 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

“Is your wife recycling? Why not? Ask her nicely!” is a large printed statement on an advertising billboard that has resulted in Open Sky Recycling Services being found guilty of negative gender stereotyping. ..

