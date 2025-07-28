News

Race against African penguin extinction gets a boost

Space for African penguin eggs doubles with opening of new Sanccob wing

28 July 2025 - 04:30
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Twice as many African penguin eggs can be rescued from abandonment or flooding (https://sanccob.co.za/)with the opening of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds' (Sanccob) new seabird nursery in Cape Town...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. African penguins thrown a lifeline Science
  2. Settlement reached that might slow decline of African penguin population South Africa
  3. Environment minister lists ‘Big 6’ priorities, four global roles in first 100 ... News

Most read

  1. Harties upmarket estate property owners’ signatures ‘forged’ in occupancy, ... News
  2. No mercy for teacher who made unwanted advances to grade 8 pupils News
  3. Global study reveals flaws in professor promotion policies worldwide News
  4. Arthur Kaplan liquidation was ‘a coup d'état’, says jewellery tycoon News
  5. Billboard targeting husbands found to be negative gender stereotyping News

Latest Videos

Gazans collect aid as Israel announces partial humanitarian pause | REUTERS
Greek residents defend homes as wildfire tears through village | REUTERS