SA crewman stabs partner in apparent tiff on world’s largest cruise ship, then jumps overboard and dies
The incident on Icon of the Seas just off the Bahamas comes after another South African Paige Bell was killed earlier this month
29 July 2025 - 18:26
A 28-year-old South African woman is recovering in a Miami hospital after a fellow crew member, also South African, stabbed her multiple times before he jumped overboard from the world’s largest cruise ship on July 24...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.