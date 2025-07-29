News

Tensions rise as Joburg’s billing system errors continue to mount

Paying customers allege they are punished more harshly than those who don't pay at all

29 July 2025 - 04:30 By Staff Reporter

Tensions are rising over Johannesburg’s alleged malfunctioning billing system, with residents claiming the metro is penalising those who pay their rates on time, while turning a blind eye to defaulters who owe R64bn in unpaid bills...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The battle for survival gets real in Joburg News
  2. Draft municipal coalition bill ‘seeks to silence opposition’ Politics
  3. Joburg’s water crisis is getting worse: Expert explains why taps keep running ... News

Most read

  1. Harties upmarket estate property owners’ signatures ‘forged’ in occupancy, ... News
  2. No mercy for teacher who made unwanted advances to grade 8 pupils News
  3. Race against African penguin extinction gets a boost News
  4. Billboard targeting husbands found to be negative gender stereotyping News
  5. Findings give hope for monthly HIV prevention pill News

Latest Videos

Sudan’s RSF forms parallel government
Health Beat #32 | Just two visits a year: Longer ARV scripts, shorter clinic ...