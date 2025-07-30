News

W Cape teacher has unfair disciplinary sanctions overturned

Children saying they were hit found to have contradicted their own evidence

30 July 2025 - 04:30 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Western Cape education department has been ordered to pay a teacher R77,515.60 before the end of August after she succeeded in getting unfair disciplinary sanctions against her overturned. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. No mercy for teacher who made unwanted advances to grade 8 pupils News
  2. Preschool teacher admits to drowning boyfriend's daughter after argument South Africa
  3. Why South African schools still experience racist incidents News
  4. Former teacher arrested in fake matric scam South Africa
  5. Parents blame Bryanston school for 'failing to handle racism incident' News

Most read

  1. SA crewman stabs partner in apparent tiff on world’s largest cruise ship, then ... News
  2. Tensions rise as Joburg’s billing system errors continue to mount Politics
  3. Harties upmarket estate property owners’ signatures ‘forged’ in occupancy, ... News
  4. Race against African penguin extinction gets a boost News
  5. Calls for regulation of traditional healers’ training intensify after trainee’s ... News

Latest Videos

Inside an aid package dropped from the sky over Gaza | REUTERS
8.8 earthquake near Russia leads to tsunami in Kamchatka | FOX 11 LA