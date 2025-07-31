Most people on ARVs stay on them — does our health system know that?
The health department has R622m extra to retain South Africa’s HIV treatment programme in the wake of foreign aid cuts. We look at how data can help drive decisions to make the most of this lifebuoy
31 July 2025 - 04:30
Just over two weeks ago, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Treasury has given R622m of emergency funding to his department to prop up South Africa’s HIV treatment programme, with about R590m for provinces’ HIV budgets and R32m for the chronic medicine distribution system, which allows people to fetch their antiretroviral treatment from pick-up points other than clinics, closer to their homes. ..
