Vodacom pleased with ConCourt PCM ruling, Makate feels dispute could’ve been finalised
Apex court refers telecoms firm’s case against 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate back to Supreme Court of Appeal
31 July 2025 - 15:03
Telecommunications giant Vodacom is pleased with the Constitutional Court's referral of its case against 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate back to the Supreme Court of Appeal...
