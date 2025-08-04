Cape Town rates row fails to cool luxury home market
Local buyer bags Clifton home for R157m
04 August 2025 - 04:30
A legal wrangle between the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) and the City of Cape Town over rate hikes linked to property value has not deterred a local buyer from paying a record price for a five-bedroom home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.