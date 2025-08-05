SA pharmacists join campaign to send medicine, hope and solidarity to Gaza
Local NPO is the latest to join global humanitarian initiative to send life-saving medicines, basic first-aid supplies and chronic disease treatments
05 August 2025 - 04:30
South African pharmacists have joined an international humanitarian effort to facilitate the delivery of life-saving medicines to war-torn Gaza and parts of Africa affected by crisis and displacement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.