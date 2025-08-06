‘It’s been hell’: mother of two opens up about life as a stateless citizen
Primrose Modisane is celebrating finally after her life took a turn when the department visited her school during her matric year in 2008
06 August 2025 - 04:30
A bank account and having her details added to her children's birth certificates. These are the two things a 36-year-old mother, who has been stateless her entire life, looks forward to after receiving her birth certificate on Tuesday following a prolonged legal battle with the department of home affairs. ..
