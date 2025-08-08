SA companies scramble for solutions as US punitive tariffs bite
Orders amounting to R750m are in limbo for a South African assembly solutions firm for the automotive manufacturing sector as crippling tariffs kick in
08 August 2025 - 04:30
A South African company that supplies assembly plants for the automotive sector faces losing about R750m in orders from the US market as the 30% tariffs kicked in this week...
