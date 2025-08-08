The triple whammy: HIV, migration and climate change
More research shows how climate change could trigger increased migration and, with it, another obstacle in managing HIV — but there are ways to prepare
08 August 2025 - 04:30
It wasn’t what researchers at HE²RO (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/sQYRCBgXxJhE26WYfrFxs2Eilj?domain=heroza.org/), the Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office at Wits University, set out to investigate. In 2020, when interviewing a group of 150 men in Johannesburg, they were trying to figure out where the “missing men” were, referring to the fact that men tend to use health services far less frequently than women (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/Tj8_CDRZzLsgGvY4S8H7sjZ1Ct?domain=equityhealthj.biomedcentral.com), a pattern that has been seen for years. ..
