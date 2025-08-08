News

Woman awarded R1.1m for unlawful 33 days in detention and malicious prosecution

Arresting officer and prosecutor both found to have acted improperly in arresting and charging woman who had only asked for water

08 August 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Zethu Florence Mkhabela, who was arrested, detained and charged with possession of stolen property along with a friend she had approached for a drink of water at the time he was apprehended for the crime, has been awarded compensation amounting to R1.15m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Justice for sale: How offenders pay up to avoid trial and criminal record News
  2. Mchunu apologises to principal implicated as suspect in rape of child Politics
  3. OPINION | South Africa’s court system has been abused by powerful people: five ... Ideas
  4. Police minister ordered to pay R3.3m to man for 'malicious' arrest and detention South Africa
  5. Trumped up rhino horn theft charge ends in hollow victory for defamed cop News

Most read

  1. Broken evidence chain, contradictions may aid Meyiwa defence in section 174 ... News
  2. Why Soweto is emerging as attractive investment destination for developers News
  3. ‘It’s been hell’: mother of two opens up about life as a stateless citizen News
  4. Does SA need a Covid-like ministerial advisory committee to deal with HIV ... News
  5. Women stymied by shopaholic and big spender stereotype, say money experts News

Latest Videos

Several people killed as train and bus collide in Kenya | REUTERS
Netanyahu says he wants Israel to take control of all of Gaza | REUTERS