News

Court dismisses ex-ANC MP’s appeal against 20-year sentence

The court said unless those convicted of crimes receive appropriate sentences, public confidence in government institutions would be completely eroded

11 August 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Former ANC MP Rubben Mohlaloga on Friday failed in his attempt to have the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) reconsider its decision refusing his appeal against conviction and 20-year sentence for defrauding Land Bank of R6m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Court dismisses ex-ANC MP’s appeal against 20-year sentence News
  2. SA companies scramble for solutions as US punitive tariffs bite News
  3. Plastics in our blood, plastics in our laws: time for local and global action News
  4. Woman awarded R1.1m for unlawful 33 days in detention and malicious prosecution News
  5. Why Soweto is emerging as attractive investment destination for developers News

Latest Videos

#Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Norway
Visible Age Reverse Treatment