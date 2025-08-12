Durban teacher fired for sending sex messages to 12-year-old girl
‘What you did was grooming and your apology is not enough’: ELRC arbitrator
12 August 2025 - 15:28
A Durban primary schoolteacher who admitted to inappropriate sex talk with a young girl but pleaded remorse and begged not to be fired as his cancer-stricken mother depends on him, has been dismissed. ..
