eNyokeni amphitheatre’s fate hangs in balance as reed dance won’t be held there
After setbacks of more than a decade, the 2,000-seater dome is finally ready to open its doors, but the annual ceremony may not take place there as anticipated
13 August 2025 - 04:30
The eNyokeni amphitheatre’s fate is uncertain after King Misuzulu's unexpected declaration that it will no longer host the iconic reed dance, but KwaZulu-Natal’s public works and infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer remains optimistic that the facility can still be used effectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.